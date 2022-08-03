UrduPoint.com

First Digital Pilot Census Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 09:39 PM

After successful completion of the country's first pilot digital census on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal has directed the key stakeholders including Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to prepare a draft in this regard

He said that after drafting, a summary would be sent to Council of Common Interest (CII) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding first digital census in the country for general Election to be held in 2023.

The Minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting after the completion of the pilot digital census on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by the Chief Statistics PBS and Director General NADRA. During the meeting, Chief Statistics, PBS informed the minister that the digital pilot census has been completed on Wednesday and by and large it remained successful.

In this regard, a detailed presentation will be given to the Minister next week.

During the meeting DG, NADRA, informed the Minister that the first shipment of devices to be used for the census will be landed in Pakistan on August 20 from China and subsequently, training will be started of the staff for the census. The Minister directed the officials to conduct independent verification of the training besides, to engage academia and university students from across the country in the training process so the student of statistics could learn something. The Minister further directed that by July,1 2023 fresh voters list should be ready so ECP could hold elections on the list.

