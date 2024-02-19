First Lady advocates floral art therapy

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Monday emphasized that floral art transcended mere hobby status, asserting its therapeutic benefits for mental well-being

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Monday emphasized that floral art transcended mere hobby status, asserting its therapeutic benefits for mental well-being.

Speaking as the chief guest at an award ceremony for the Floral Art Society of Pakistan (FASP), celebrating their triumphs in the Bloom Oman competition in Muscat, Oman, she highlighted the stress-relieving and mood-enhancing qualities of gardening and floral cultivation.

Addressing the gathering, the first lady underscored the collective responsibility to nurture both environment and mental health, noting that a significant portion of the country's population grappled with mental health challenges, with many unable to seek professional help.

She advocated for the regular organization of floral art events to not only beautify surroundings but also engage younger generations in health-promoting activities.

Recognizing the FASP's remarkable achievement of securing 11 awards for Pakistan in the Bloom Oman competition, she praised their contributions to elevating the country's standing.

Samina Arif Alvi urged attendees to raise awareness about early breast cancer detection, a cause she has championed, leading to a notable reduction in related mortality rates over the past five years.

Further, she called for advocacy on behalf of persons with disabilities and mental health, emphasizing the importance of inclusive awareness efforts.

Concluding the event, the first lady distributed awards and certificates of appreciation to FASP members, recognizing their invaluable contributions to Pakistan's success in the floral art competition Bloom Oman.