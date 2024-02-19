First Lady Advocates Floral Art Therapy
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 07:28 PM
First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Monday emphasized that floral art transcended mere hobby status, asserting its therapeutic benefits for mental well-being
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Monday emphasized that floral art transcended mere hobby status, asserting its therapeutic benefits for mental well-being.
Speaking as the chief guest at an award ceremony for the Floral Art Society of Pakistan (FASP), celebrating their triumphs in the Bloom Oman competition in Muscat, Oman, she highlighted the stress-relieving and mood-enhancing qualities of gardening and floral cultivation.
Addressing the gathering, the first lady underscored the collective responsibility to nurture both environment and mental health, noting that a significant portion of the country's population grappled with mental health challenges, with many unable to seek professional help.
She advocated for the regular organization of floral art events to not only beautify surroundings but also engage younger generations in health-promoting activities.
Recognizing the FASP's remarkable achievement of securing 11 awards for Pakistan in the Bloom Oman competition, she praised their contributions to elevating the country's standing.
Samina Arif Alvi urged attendees to raise awareness about early breast cancer detection, a cause she has championed, leading to a notable reduction in related mortality rates over the past five years.
Further, she called for advocacy on behalf of persons with disabilities and mental health, emphasizing the importance of inclusive awareness efforts.
Concluding the event, the first lady distributed awards and certificates of appreciation to FASP members, recognizing their invaluable contributions to Pakistan's success in the floral art competition Bloom Oman.
Recent Stories
State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM
Child falls to death in water tank
Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results
Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 1339
Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP
Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framew ..
2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO
Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi
South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour
Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza
Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM17 minutes ago
-
Child falls to death in water tank17 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar14 minutes ago
-
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP14 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framework: Abdul Ghafoor B ..14 minutes ago
-
2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO19 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour19 minutes ago
-
Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh38 minutes ago
-
BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB38 minutes ago
-
686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Portal38 minutes ago
-
Youth killed by shooting relative38 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital44 minutes ago