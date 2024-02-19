Open Menu

First Lady Advocates Floral Art Therapy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 07:28 PM

First Lady advocates floral art therapy

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Monday emphasized that floral art transcended mere hobby status, asserting its therapeutic benefits for mental well-being

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Monday emphasized that floral art transcended mere hobby status, asserting its therapeutic benefits for mental well-being.

Speaking as the chief guest at an award ceremony for the Floral Art Society of Pakistan (FASP), celebrating their triumphs in the Bloom Oman competition in Muscat, Oman, she highlighted the stress-relieving and mood-enhancing qualities of gardening and floral cultivation.

Addressing the gathering, the first lady underscored the collective responsibility to nurture both environment and mental health, noting that a significant portion of the country's population grappled with mental health challenges, with many unable to seek professional help.

She advocated for the regular organization of floral art events to not only beautify surroundings but also engage younger generations in health-promoting activities.

Recognizing the FASP's remarkable achievement of securing 11 awards for Pakistan in the Bloom Oman competition, she praised their contributions to elevating the country's standing.

Samina Arif Alvi urged attendees to raise awareness about early breast cancer detection, a cause she has championed, leading to a notable reduction in related mortality rates over the past five years.

Further, she called for advocacy on behalf of persons with disabilities and mental health, emphasizing the importance of inclusive awareness efforts.

Concluding the event, the first lady distributed awards and certificates of appreciation to FASP members, recognizing their invaluable contributions to Pakistan's success in the floral art competition Bloom Oman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Oman Muscat Breast Cancer Event Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

State to defend civil servants, act against 'viole ..

State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM

17 minutes ago
 Child falls to death in water tank

Child falls to death in water tank

17 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

14 minutes ago
 Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl pr ..

Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 1339

14 minutes ago
 Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

14 minutes ago
 Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit aff ..

Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP

14 minutes ago
Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address c ..

Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framew ..

14 minutes ago
 2200 police personnel to provide security at Choli ..

2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO

19 minutes ago
 Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

19 minutes ago
 South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full ..

South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour

19 minutes ago
 Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaz ..

Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza

19 minutes ago
 Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh

Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan