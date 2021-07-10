UrduPoint.com
First Lady For Devising Mechanism To Resolve Complaints About Ehsaas, Kamyab Jawan Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

First lady for devising mechanism to resolve complaints about Ehsaas, Kamyab Jawan programs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The first Lady, Samina Arif Alvi, here on Saturday, directed officials of Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan program to devise a complaint resolution mechanism to do away with the issues being faced by applicants and beneficiaries of programs.

She was presiding over a meeting on Ehsaas program and Kamyab Jawan program here at Sindh Governor House, to take an account of progress on the social security programs and listen to the problems being faced by applicants and beneficiaries of programs.

The discussion was attended by representatives of Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan program, social society activists besides applicants and beneficiaries of the programs.

Begum Samina Alvi speaking at the occasion said that Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan programs were aimed at providing relief to the masses through provision of cash assistant to low income families and soft loans for youth to start their businesses.

She stressed on the need of mass awareness regarding the process and criteria of the programs so that people intending to take benefit of governments flagship programs could be able to gain the benefits offered.

She also advised the applicants and beneficiaries to follow the prescribed procedure and complete the required documentation for speedy process on their applications.

Begum Alvi asked program officials to carry out monitoring of centers across the province on regular basis to ascertain the issues and take immediate measures to address them so that relief could be provided to persons in need.

The program officials informed at the occasion that a door to door survey was conducted one year ago and on the basis of acquired data persons requiring cash assistant were registered with the Ehsaas Program. Cash disbursement to registered person has already started, they added.

The families those were not registered in the first phase could get themselves registered with the program through the prescribed system, they informed adding that new applicants would be able to receive the assistance amount in next six months.

They further informed that persons who had received message that they were registered with the program need not to visit Ehsaas centers time and again as on completion of due process they would receive another message containing information about cash disbursement.

They said that Ehsaas program has set up complaint centers at tahsil level to receive and resolve the complaints of applicants and beneficiaries.

Participants of the discussion raised different issues including hardship in getting the disbursed amount, impediments in registration, problems in access to centers and corruption at the grassroots level by private agents.

