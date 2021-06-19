UrduPoint.com
First Lady Urges For Empowerment Of PWDs

Sat 19th June 2021 | 07:20 PM

First Lady urges for empowerment of PWDs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi on Saturday urged for empowerment of the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) through programs like 'Ehsaas' and 'Akhuwat' to make them productive members of the society.

She expressed these views in a wheelchairs and financial assistance cheques distribution ceremony at the Sindh Governor's House here.

Mrs Alvi called for making concerted efforts by all for the betterment of the special persons and said vibrant efforts were being made for the purpose.

The First Lady also stressed the need for imparting vocational training to special persons to enable them to earn their livelihood.

