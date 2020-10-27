First lady visits Special Education Institute

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Tuesday paid visit to Government Shadab Training Institute of Special Education here and reviewed facilities being provided to the differently-able children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Tuesday paid visit to Government Shadab Training Institute of Special Education here and reviewed facilities being provided to the differently-able children.

She visited various sections of the institute including Model group, Secondary group, Austistic group and Principal office.

Samina Alvi visited various stalls set up by the school children to show their handmade crafts and appreciated the work especially a painting piece by student.

The mentally-challenged children presented a special performance while holding footballs in their hands,whereas scouts team presented a salute to the First Lady.

Samina Alvi planted a palm sapling in the school ground and prayed for the success of tree plantation and institute as well.

Earlier, Director General Special Education Parveez Iqbal Butt briefed the First Lady about the institute's working and initiatives taken for the education of Special children.The institute's children presented bouquet of flowers to the distinguished guests on their arrival.