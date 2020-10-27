UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Lady Visits Special Education Institute

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:06 PM

First lady visits Special Education Institute

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Tuesday paid visit to Government Shadab Training Institute of Special Education here and reviewed facilities being provided to the differently-able children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Tuesday paid visit to Government Shadab Training Institute of Special Education here and reviewed facilities being provided to the differently-able children.

She visited various sections of the institute including Model group, Secondary group, Austistic group and Principal office.

Samina Alvi visited various stalls set up by the school children to show their handmade crafts and appreciated the work especially a painting piece by student.

The mentally-challenged children presented a special performance while holding footballs in their hands,whereas scouts team presented a salute to the First Lady.

Samina Alvi planted a palm sapling in the school ground and prayed for the success of tree plantation and institute as well.

Earlier, Director General Special Education Parveez Iqbal Butt briefed the First Lady about the institute's working and initiatives taken for the education of Special children.The institute's children presented bouquet of flowers to the distinguished guests on their arrival.

Related Topics

Education Student Visit Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE and Uzbekistan to enhance economic cooperation ..

13 seconds ago

Sana Mir condemns attack on religious seminary in ..

16 minutes ago

Ready for talks if India ends Kashmir siege: PM Im ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil registers 15,726 new COVID-19 cases

24 minutes ago

Iraq Ambassador calls on Ali Haider Zaidi

3 minutes ago

Over 360 Detained in Belarus Throughout Monday Pro ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.