First Law Digital Library To Be Set Up Soon In Balochistan: Dr. Rubaba

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 09:33 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday said the first Law digital library would be set up soon in Balochistan which will make access possible for people to all laws, draft legislation and information of law.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here.

Additional Secretary Law Mushtaq Hussain and Deputy Secretary Shuja Hussain Khosa briefed the Parliamentary Secretary Law on ongoing projects.

He said earlier, for reference and assistance in legal matters, services were being provided on payment from the server link of Punjab Law Library.

He further informed that with the activation of its digital library in Balochistan, the efficiency of the law department of Balochistan would increase and the dependence on Punjab law digital library could be ended.

Dr. Rubaba said that all departments and agencies should inform the law department about their progress in this regard within three days saying that further delay was not tolerable.

She said that law department was an important department whose opinion and guideline was key in establishing good governance.

She said that the establishment of law department's own digital law library in Balochistan is an extraordinary development and its work was almost completed which can be inaugurated soon.

Dr. Rubaba directed that the process of legislation and opinion of the law department on various government matters should not be delayed unnecessarily and matters should be dealt with expeditiously so that the government could run smoothly.

She said that regular meetings would be held to review the performance of the law department in which suggestions for improvement would be formulated and their implementation would be ensured within the stipulated time frame.

