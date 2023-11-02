Open Menu

First Phase Of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 07:50 PM

First phase of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The first phase of the annual congregation, 'Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima' started on Thursday, amid tight security arrangements.

The Ijtema 2023 will continue from Nov 2 to November 5. According to Ijtima administration, districts and areas participating in the first phase are Kark, Bannu, Lucky Marwat, Dir, Bajaur, Timargarah, Chitral, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Tala Gang, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, all districts of Kashmir and all districts of Sindh province, except for Karachi.

Around five lakh people are likely to participate in the first phase.

The arrival of delegates from abroad has already started. Around 200,000 people so far have reached the venue. It may be mentioned here that data of citizens residing in nearby houses, hotels, guesthouses, bus stops and railway stations has been collected through geo-fencing, biometric verification and Hotel Eye app.

“Checking of citizens and vehicles at exit and entry points of the city has been beefed up through e-police gadgets,” the police sources said, adding that parking arrangements have also been made separately for the facilitation of the participants.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Raiwind Bannu Police Hotel Vehicles Sargodha Rawalpindi Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Khushab Mianwali Chitral Dir Attock May November All From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

15 minutes ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

30 minutes ago
 EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand ..

EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibiti ..

30 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

45 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six internati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six international companies

45 minutes ago
 CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transfo ..

CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transformation: S&amp;P report

45 minutes ago
Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced tec ..

Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced technology in transforming busine ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

2 hours ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

2 hours ago
 18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th Novemb ..

18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th November

2 hours ago
 Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs to enhance Dubai’s digital ec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan