First phase of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima begins

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The first phase of the annual congregation, 'Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima' started on Thursday, amid tight security arrangements.

The Ijtema 2023 will continue from Nov 2 to November 5. According to Ijtima administration, districts and areas participating in the first phase are Kark, Bannu, Lucky Marwat, Dir, Bajaur, Timargarah, Chitral, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Tala Gang, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, all districts of Kashmir and all districts of Sindh province, except for Karachi.

Around five lakh people are likely to participate in the first phase.

The arrival of delegates from abroad has already started. Around 200,000 people so far have reached the venue. It may be mentioned here that data of citizens residing in nearby houses, hotels, guesthouses, bus stops and railway stations has been collected through geo-fencing, biometric verification and Hotel Eye app.

“Checking of citizens and vehicles at exit and entry points of the city has been beefed up through e-police gadgets,” the police sources said, adding that parking arrangements have also been made separately for the facilitation of the participants.