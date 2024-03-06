First Protectorate Office Open In AJK To Facilitate Overseas Pakistanis
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has taken various steps to facilitate the Pakistanis living abroad on priority basis and in this regard in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)’s first ever Protectorate of Emigrants Offices were opened in Bagh and Rawalakot.
An official source told APP here on Wednesday, he said that the initiative marks a significant milestone in the government's efforts to facilitate the citizens of AJK reflecting the Ministry of OP&HRD's commitment to decent public service delivery.
He said the residents of Bagh and Rawalakot, in particular, faced hardships, having to travel long hours and spend considerable sums to access these services in Rawalpindi.
He further said it was a historic step as the government had opened two protectorate offices one in Bagh and another in Rawalakot significantly benefiting the people of Kashmir.
The newly inaugurated offices in Bagh and Rawalakot will serve as beacons of support for legal labor migration, streamlining processes and providing essential services close to home. This initiative is poised to reduce the financial and logistical burdens previously borne by the region's inhabitants, facilitating easier access to pre-departure orientation, employment opportunities abroad, and community outreach programs.
