UrduPoint.com

Five Accused Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Five accused held

Police claimed to have arrested five target offenders during crackdown launched against outlaws on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested five target offenders during crackdown launched against outlaws on Tuesday.

Khairpur Sadat police station initiated action under supervision of SDPO Alipur Circle Munawar Buzdar on direction of DPO Tariq Willayat here in different parts of the district.

Those who were arrested including Muhammad Irfan, Zakaullah, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Asif and Ziaullah sent to lock-up.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Alipur

Recent Stories

China's Hubei launches first freight train via Chi ..

China's Hubei launches first freight train via China-Laos Railway

2 minutes ago
 FDE announces uniform promotion policy from grade- ..

FDE announces uniform promotion policy from grade-I to 9

2 minutes ago
 China's Xiamen increases trade with ASEAN by 15.1 ..

China's Xiamen increases trade with ASEAN by 15.1 pct in Jan-April

2 minutes ago
 ICT admin all set to deal with heatwave in Capital ..

ICT admin all set to deal with heatwave in Capital

2 minutes ago
 Imran responsible for economic catastrophe, inflat ..

Imran responsible for economic catastrophe, inflation, unemployment: Marriyum

3 minutes ago
 Thailand's economy rebounds after Covid battering

Thailand's economy rebounds after Covid battering

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.