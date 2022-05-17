Five accused held

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested five target offenders during crackdown launched against outlaws on Tuesday.

Khairpur Sadat police station initiated action under supervision of SDPO Alipur Circle Munawar Buzdar on direction of DPO Tariq Willayat here in different parts of the district.

Those who were arrested including Muhammad Irfan, Zakaullah, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Asif and Ziaullah sent to lock-up.