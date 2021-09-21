Five accused of Upper Dir jirga firing arrested

The police of the Upper Dir district in prompt action arrested five accused involved in the killing of eight people during a jirga at Bandagai in the jurisdiction of Barawal police station here the other day

UPPER DIR, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) ::The police of the Upper Dir district in prompt action arrested five accused involved in the killing of eight people during a jirga at Bandagai in the jurisdiction of Barawal police station here the other day.

A police team headed by District Police Officer, Tariq Iqbal, SP Investigation, Farman Khan, SDPO Dir Circle, Riaz Muhammad Khan, and SHO Jahanzeb during raids arrested five accused involved in firing that took the lives of eight people in a jirga held to resolve the issue of property ownership.

The arrested accused were identified as Jahan Alam, Bakht Alam, Shamsher Alam, Arshad, and Ejaz.

Cases under acts 302, 324,109, 148, 149/7ATA were registered against them at Barawal police station.

Police said the search for the remaining accused namely Ahmad Noor, Nawab and Zafar was underway.

The police assured that every available means would be utilized to arrest all the accused involved in this gruesome crime adding the situation in the areas was under control.

It merits a mention here that eight people were killed when the firing took place during a jirga in Barawal tehsil between Bacha Munir and Jahan Alam groups over a property issue.