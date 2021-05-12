Five arrested, 12 bikes recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The police busted a gang involved in motorcycles theft and arrested its five members, including the ringleader.

According to the police, Rangpura police station arrested Shehbaz, Kashif Sohail, Alla-ud-Din, Muhammad Arshad and Atif.

During interrogation, 12 motorcycles and a motorcycle rickshaw were recovered from the accused who were wanted to the police in dacoity and robbery cases.