Five Belgian climbers undertaking mountaineering expedition in Pakistan: Ambassador Janjua

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Zaheer A. Janjua on Thursday said that a group of five Belgian climbers were undertaking a mountaineering expedition in Pakistan, with the facilitation of the Embassy.

Speaking at the 7th monthly Khuli Katchery held in virtual format with Pakistani Diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg, he conveyed his felicitation to the Belgian climbers on successful ascent of K2 and Broad Peak, the world's 2nd and 12th highest peaks, respectively.

The Ambassador announced that due to relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions by the local authorities, the Independence Day ceremony on 14th August will be held physically at the Chancery.

He said that the ceremony can be attended by all Pakistanis living in Belgium and Luxembourg by registration.

Referring to the recent devastating floods in Belgium and Luxembourg which caused severe damage to the lives and livelihoods of the people, Ambassador Janjua offered his condolences to the victims.

He encouraged the Pakistani community members to assist the flood-affected people in their time of hardship.

Ambassador Janjua also briefed the Diaspora about the facilities being provided by Government of Pakistan for overseas Pakistanis including Vehicle Gift Scheme.

He invited qualified overseas Pakistanis to apply for various high-level professional vacancies that are available in various institutions of the country.

The Khuli Katchery was organized in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to maintain close engagement with the Pakistani Diaspora and to extend seamless service delivery.

The virtual interaction was attended by a large number of Diaspora members from different walks of life, including students, business, social services, and media. The community members appreciated the Embassy's outreach efforts and provision of efficient consular services.