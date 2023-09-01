Five booked for physical assault on women

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Five among four unidentified people were booked on Friday for physical assault on a women after abducting her from the ancestral village.

As per the police source, the woman with prefix alphabet "N" was kidnapped from Chak No.

3/4-R. She was forced to take away to some unknown place by the accused for the assault.

Police booked an accused, Mehr Akbar, son of Manzoor on report of the victim.

Rangpur police station started investigations after registering a case against the four others who are yet to be identified.