Five brick kilns sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The environment protection department (EPD) sealed five brick kilns

here on Monday.

According to an EPD spokesman, a team conducted raids at Wagowal, Jahaniabad

and Chakrala,and owners of five kilns failed to adopt environment-friendly zigzag

technology at their brick-kilns.

The team sealed brick-kilns and got registered cases against Ahmed Khan,Muhammad

Ashraf, Zohaib Khan, Muhammad Azam and Iqbal.