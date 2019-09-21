UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Confirmed Dengue Patients Admitted In Nishtar Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 01:36 PM

Five confirmed dengue patients admitted in Nishtar hospital

Five confirmed patients of dengue fever were admitted, while test of another three were awaited here at isolation ward of Nishtar hospital during the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) -:Five confirmed patients of dengue fever were admitted, while test of another three were awaited here at isolation ward of Nishtar hospital during the last 24 hours.

According to hospital sources on Saturday, the hospital tested as many as 11 patients during the last week out of which test of five were positive, while result of another three was being awaited.

Related Topics

Dengue

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.