Five Confirmed Dengue Patients Admitted In Nishtar Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 01:36 PM
Five confirmed patients of dengue fever were admitted, while test of another three were awaited here at isolation ward of Nishtar hospital during the last 24 hours
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) -:Five confirmed patients of dengue fever were admitted, while test of another three were awaited here at isolation ward of Nishtar hospital during the last 24 hours.
According to hospital sources on Saturday, the hospital tested as many as 11 patients during the last week out of which test of five were positive, while result of another three was being awaited.