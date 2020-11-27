UrduPoint.com
Five Criminals Arrested During Search Operation In MUltan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:16 PM

Five criminals arrested during search operation in MUltan

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested five criminals during house to house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested five criminals during house to house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police encircled the area and blocked the traffic passing through Railway Station, Muhallah Ahmedabad, Qasimpur Colony and suburban areas respectively in premises of Jalilabad, Dehli Gate and Mumtazabad police stations.

Police combed the area and targeted dozens of house and make bio-metric identification of 36 people.

The JTT teams also arrested five criminals involved in different type of law violations during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

