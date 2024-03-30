Five Criminals Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) District police busted a gang involved in theft and robbery and arrested its five members including ring leader.
According to a police spokesperson, SHO Muradpur police station Inspector Mian Abdul Razzaq along with a team traced out the accused.
During an interrogation 10 motorcycles, 2 engines, Rs. 300,000 in cash, 3 pistols and several bullets were recovered.
DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for the police team.
