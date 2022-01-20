UrduPoint.com

Five Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Five criminals held with drugs, weapons

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession here on Thursday in the premises of city police station.

According to police sources, police conducted raids at various locations and arrested five drug peddlers.

The police unearthed a distillery and recovered a ,30 bore pistel,191 litre liquor and 82 liters local made wine from their possession.

Police registered the cases against them and send them into jail.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Jail Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2022

42 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

47 minutes ago
 Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

9 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

9 hours ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

9 hours ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.