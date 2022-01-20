Five criminals held with drugs, weapons

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession here on Thursday in the premises of city police station.

According to police sources, police conducted raids at various locations and arrested five drug peddlers.

The police unearthed a distillery and recovered a ,30 bore pistel,191 litre liquor and 82 liters local made wine from their possession.

Police registered the cases against them and send them into jail.