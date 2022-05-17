UrduPoint.com

Five Drug Dealers Arrested During Crackdown

Published May 17, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered 2.25 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, New Town police arrested 02 accused Aqib Ali and Zia-ur-Rehman and recovered 01.250 kg drugs and 205 gram charas from their possession.

Similarly, Westridge police held Subahan and recovered 200 gram charas from his possession. while, Airport police arrested Mohammad Zarin and recovered 200 grams of charas from the accused.

Following operation, Taxila police arrested Asghar Ali and recovered 400 grams of charas from the accused. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, crackdown against drug dealers will continue.

