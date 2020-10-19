Five family members dead as roof collapses in okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Five people including a women and her four kids were killed on the spot while other two got serious injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in gamber area Okara district of Punjab on Monday morning.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in gamber Okara district burying five people under the debris.

As per the neighbours, getting the information of the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved five bodies from the rubble and pulled out two other persons in injured condition, Private news channels reported.

Rescue teams with the help of local people shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.