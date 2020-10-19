UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Family Members Dead As Roof Collapses In Okara

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Five family members dead as roof collapses in okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Five people including a women and her four kids were killed on the spot while other two got serious injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in gamber area Okara district of Punjab on Monday morning.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in gamber Okara district burying five people under the debris.

As per the neighbours, getting the information of the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved five bodies from the rubble and pulled out two other persons in injured condition, Private news channels reported.

Rescue teams with the help of local people shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Punjab Okara Women From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 October 2020

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain, Israel sign historic joint communique on ..

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Fourth Tolerance Forum 20 ..

11 hours ago

Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage underli ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.