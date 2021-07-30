UrduPoint.com
Five Gamblers Arrested; Rs 17,900 Cash Stake Money Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:29 PM

Five gamblers arrested; Rs 17,900 cash stake money recovered

Pirwadhai police on Friday have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 17,900 cash stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pirwadhai police on Friday have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 17,900 cash stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Nazir Hussain, Sohail Salman, Arslan Pervaiz, Muhammad Ismail and Amir Butt allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 17,900 cash stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession. A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

More Stories From Pakistan

