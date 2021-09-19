Five Held With Contraband
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.
In a crackdown against drug pushers, the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested Muhammad Nawaz, Hafiz-ul-Rehman, Danish, Sabtain and Shan and recovered 2.6 kg hashish and 45 litres liquor from them.
Cases have been registered against the accused.