Five Held With Contraband

Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

In a crackdown against drug pushers, the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested Muhammad Nawaz, Hafiz-ul-Rehman, Danish, Sabtain and Shan and recovered 2.6 kg hashish and 45 litres liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

