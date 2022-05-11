UrduPoint.com

Five Held With Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Police arrested five drug-peddlers on Wednesday and recovered narcotics and weapons from the

In a crackdown on drug pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Imran, Mumtaz, Rehmat, Amir and Fahad. The police recovered 1.5-kg hashish, 50-litre liquor and three pistols (30-bore) from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

