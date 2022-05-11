Five held with drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Police arrested five drug-peddlers on Wednesday and recovered narcotics and weapons from the.

In a crackdown on drug pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Imran, Mumtaz, Rehmat, Amir and Fahad. The police recovered 1.5-kg hashish, 50-litre liquor and three pistols (30-bore) from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.