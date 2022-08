SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five people with narcotics.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the police arrested Amir, Imtiaz, Ali, Hussain and Faryad Ali and recovered 6.6 kg hashishand illicit weapons from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.