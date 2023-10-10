Open Menu

Five Illegal Arm Holders, Drug Dealers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested 05 illegal arm holders, drug dealers and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police recovered a rifle MP5 from Akhlaq and also recovered 1070 grams charas from Jafar while the same quantity was recovered from Jahanzeb.

Similarly, Dhamyal police nabbed Naeem and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

While, Civil Line Police held Siraj and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.

SSP Operations Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and said that action will be continued against those who possess illegal weapons.

