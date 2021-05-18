UrduPoint.com
Five Injure In A Cottage House Fire In Khairpur

Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:58 PM

Five injure in a cottage house fire in Khairpur

At least five persons were injured in a cottage house fire incident that occurred near Central Jail, Khairpur, told local Police on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :At least five persons were injured in a cottage house fire incident that occurred near Central Jail, Khairpur, told local Police on Tuesday.

According to details, five persons living in cottage houses received burn injuries when their temporary shelters were also damaged by heavy fire.

Some domestic cattle also perished due to the fire. The fire extinguishing vehicles could not reach the spot till the filling of this report. However, the locals living in slum areas have managed to shift the injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

