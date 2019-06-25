Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

Five persons were injured in a fire incident at a clothes factory in 6-Rehman Villas, Defence area here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Five persons were injured in a fire incident at a clothes factory in 6-Rehman Villas, Defence area here on Tuesday.

Police said the persons were present in the factory when fire erupted in it.

As a result, Hamid (28) of Narowal, Nasir (30) of Lahore, Sarwar of Bahawalnagar and Rafaqat (35) of Kasur received severe burn injuries.

On information, volunteers of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation and shifted the injured to Lahore General Hospital.

Cause behind the fire was stated to be short circuiting.