Five injured in gas cylinder explosion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Five people were severely injured in a gas cylinder explosion here on Wednesday in Gulbhar area .

According to a private news channel report, cylinder blasted in home at Phool Wala Gali in Gulbhar resulted in injuries of five people including women and children.

The injured were identified as Waseem, Abreen, Rubbab, Sami and Umme Habiba.

The Rescue team arrived at the spot and shifted the injured to Abbasi shaheed Hospital .