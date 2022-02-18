UrduPoint.com

Five Injured Over Land Dispute In Harnai

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2022 | 02:38 PM

Five injured over land dispute in Harnai

At least five people were injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in the Sharag area of Harnai district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :At least five people were injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in the Sharag area of Harnai district on Friday.

According to the Levies Force, after the land dispute, the two sub-tribes took up positions and used automatic weapons against each other.

As a result, five people were injured on the spot.

Levies Force reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Harnai SITE

Recent Stories

Tank of Ukrainian Forces Opens Fire on Outskirts o ..

Tank of Ukrainian Forces Opens Fire on Outskirts of DPR Horlivka - DPR Office in ..

43 seconds ago
 Putin to oversee Russian 'strategic' missile drill ..

Putin to oversee Russian 'strategic' missile drills

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Forces Plan to Break LPR Defense in Svit ..

Ukrainian Forces Plan to Break LPR Defense in Svitlodars'k Area - Luhansk

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 California State University Chancellor Resigns Ami ..

California State University Chancellor Resigns Amid Harassment Scandal

2 minutes ago
 Pope Francis, Russian Patriarch Kirill May Meet in ..

Pope Francis, Russian Patriarch Kirill May Meet in June-July - Russian Envoy to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>