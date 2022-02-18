Five injured over land dispute in Harnai

At least five people were injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in the Sharag area of Harnai district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :At least five people were injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in the Sharag area of Harnai district on Friday.

According to the Levies Force, after the land dispute, the two sub-tribes took up positions and used automatic weapons against each other.

As a result, five people were injured on the spot.

Levies Force reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force registered a case and started an investigation.