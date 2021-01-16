Five killed in firing incident

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :At least five persons were killed in a firing incident that took place in Kotli Sian area of Gujranwala district, Police sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a disgruntled man opened gun fire to settle marriage issue with in-laws.

As a result of firing, five persons died on the spot.

The culprit fled the crime scene.

The Police rushed to area after receiving information and started search for theaccused. Investigations are underway.