UrduPoint.com

Five More Infected With Coronavirus In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

Five more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,815

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,815.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the infected cases included 44,156 from Rawalpindi and 3,659 from other districts. Among the new cases, two of each case had arrived from Potohar town and Islamabad and one from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area." Presently, 26 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,305 samples were collected, out of which 300 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.64 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

41 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

3 minutes ago
 Man dies, one injured in accident

Man dies, one injured in accident

3 minutes ago
 Three suspected robbers held

Three suspected robbers held

3 minutes ago
 ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sin ..

ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sindh districts

6 minutes ago
 UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.