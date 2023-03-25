Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,815.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the infected cases included 44,156 from Rawalpindi and 3,659 from other districts. Among the new cases, two of each case had arrived from Potohar town and Islamabad and one from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area." Presently, 26 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,305 samples were collected, out of which 300 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.64 per cent.