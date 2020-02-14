Five new excise facilitation centers to start functioning from next week

Excise, Taxation and narcotics department has set up five new facilitation centers at Shah Rukn - E-Alam office which would be made functional by next wee

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Excise, Taxation and narcotics department has set up five new facilitation centers at Shah Rukn - E-Alam office which would be made functional by next week.

Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan told APP here Friday that all type of services including registration of vehicles, transfer of ownership, issuance of duplicate documents, number plates, payment of motor vehicles and token taxes will be available at these facilitation centres.

He said that people from Shah Rukn - E Alam and adjacent areas could get facility from there.

Director Excise said that the facilitation centers would be directly connected with Motor Transport Management Information System (MTMIS).

He said that the initiative would help transporters of general bus stand and truck stands Bahawalpur bypass.

He said that the facilitation centers would be extended by keeping in view the volume of transactions there.

He informed that about 10 facilitation centers were already working at main excise office to facilitate the citizens.

About pend ency of smart cards and number plates, Director Excise Abdullah Khan said that six thousand smart cards would reach soon while the remaining pend ency would also be met within 15 to 20 days.

He said that motor branch teams were conducting raids against non registered and short token vehicles on daily basis in the city.

He said that crackdown against property tax defaulters was underway and all possible initiatives were being taken to collect the pending dues from defaulters.

