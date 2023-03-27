Five outlaws held for obtaining 923 free flour bags through fraud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Muzaffargarh police here on Monday arrested five alleged outlaws for getting 923 free flour through fake tokens, causing a loss of nearly Rs one million.

According to police sources, the alleged outlaws had obtained free flour bags through fake tokens and stamps from Sanawan Centre in Kot Addu.

The police arrested the accused and recovered the flour bags from their possession.

SHO Sanawan Police Mahmood Akbar Buzdar registered a case against seven outlaws identified as Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Akram, Khursheed, Safdar, Asad and Aqib. However, the search for the remaining two outlaws was in progress.