UrduPoint.com

Five Outlaws Held For Obtaining 923 Free Flour Bags Through Fraud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Five outlaws held for obtaining 923 free flour bags through fraud

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Muzaffargarh police here on Monday arrested five alleged outlaws for getting 923 free flour through fake tokens, causing a loss of nearly Rs one million.

According to police sources, the alleged outlaws had obtained free flour bags through fake tokens and stamps from Sanawan Centre in Kot Addu.

The police arrested the accused and recovered the flour bags from their possession.

SHO Sanawan Police Mahmood Akbar Buzdar registered a case against seven outlaws identified as Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Akram, Khursheed, Safdar, Asad and Aqib. However, the search for the remaining two outlaws was in progress.

Related Topics

Police Progress Muzaffargarh Kot Addu From Million Flour

Recent Stories

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker ..

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker CM Naqvi

10 minutes ago
 UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional F ..

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional Framework for Arab States (2023 ..

21 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability workshop and AI Minecraft Challenge f ..

21 minutes ago
 Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Underse ..

Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Undersecretary

21 minutes ago
 ADMAF, MBZUAI sign MoU to empower the nation’s y ..

ADMAF, MBZUAI sign MoU to empower the nation’s youth, help develop their skill ..

21 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches 3rd phase of &quot;Positive and Hea ..

MoHAP launches 3rd phase of &quot;Positive and Healthy Work Environment – Chec ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.