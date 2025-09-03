Five people died, 29 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) AT least five people died and more than 29 sustained injures more than in blast near Shahwani Stadium Sariab Quetta when the end of procession of Balochistan National Party- Mengal (BNP-M) on Tuesday evening.

According to police sources, an explosion occurred outside the Shahwani Stadium in the Sariab area of Quetta when Balochistan National Party workers were leaving the stadium at the end of the procession held to commemorate the death anniversary of former Chief Minister of Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal.

As a result, five died and 29 people received injuries while nearby vehicles and houses were damaged

According to a spokesperson for the Civil Hospital, five people of dead bodies and more than 29 injured people were brought in the civil hospital’s trauma center where the treatment of the injured were started.

Former Balochistan National Party member of the Balochistan Assembly Ahmed Nawaz Baloch was also injured in the explosion.

It should be noted that a procession of Balochistan National Party-Mengal was held at the Shahwani Stadium to commemorate the death anniversary of Sardar Attaullah Mengal in which Mahmood Khan Achakzai, head of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ain Pakistan, Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, provincial president of the Awami National Party, Asghar Khan Achakzai, central senior vice president of the National Party, Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, provincial president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dawood Shah Kakar and others participated.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and other parties leaders were escaped in the blast.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the explosion and expressed sorrow on the losses of precious lives.

He also directed the Health Department to provide best medical facilities to the injured people during the treatment.

He said that anti-peace elements were targeting innocent people who would be brought to justice saying it was responsibility of government to protect public lives and their property.

The CM said that nefarious design of terrorists would be foiled through contribution of security forces and people saying such cowardly attack would not weaken the moral of public and security forces.

He also directed concerned officials to take all possible measures to arrest terrorists those involved in the tragic incident.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured of blast.