Balochistan CM Condemns Quetta Blast, Vows To Bring Perpetrators To Justice
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 12:30 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the bomb blast at Shahwani Stadium in Quetta, describing it as a “cowardly act by the enemies of humanity” aimed at spreading fear and targeting innocent civilians.
In a statement, Bugti expressed deep sorrow over the incident, saying that the perpetrators are “playing with the blood of innocent people,” but their malicious intentions will not prevail. He extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Following the attack, the Chief Minister instructed the Provincial Health Minister and medical authorities to provide immediate, high-quality care to the injured.
Hospitals were placed on high alert, with Bugti warning that any negligence in treatment would be unacceptable.
The provincial government has initiated a high-level investigation. A special committee has been tasked with uncovering the motives behind the blast and identifying those responsible, with a mandate to deliver its findings promptly.
Security forces have sealed off the area to gather evidence, and Bugti pledged that justice will be served.
Reiterating the government’s duty to protect citizens, Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that “no stone will be left unturned” in ensuring public safety. He affirmed continued collaboration between Federal and provincial authorities to combat terrorism and foster peace across Balochistan.
