Open Menu

President Condemns Terrorist Attack On FC Headquarters In Bannu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 11:54 PM

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack by India-backed Khawarij terrorists on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack by India-backed Khawarij terrorists on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu.

In a statement, the president paid tribute to the martyrs who foiled the evil intentions of the Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and the speedy recovery of the injured civilians.

The president said that the nation salutes the sacrifices of its brave soldiers and citizens.

Recent Stories

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

1 minute ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

1 minute ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

1 minute ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

1 minute ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

15 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

18 minutes ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

18 minutes ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Ba ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..

18 minutes ago
 Govt focuses on agri, industrial, mining sector: F ..

Govt focuses on agri, industrial, mining sector: Federal Minister for Planning a ..

18 minutes ago
 5 Khawarij killed, six security personnel martyred ..

5 Khawarij killed, six security personnel martyred in Bannu terrorist attack

18 minutes ago
 PM lauds security forces for killing 6 terrorists ..

PM lauds security forces for killing 6 terrorists in Bannu

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan