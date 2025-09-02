President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack by India-backed Khawarij terrorists on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu

In a statement, the president paid tribute to the martyrs who foiled the evil intentions of the Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and the speedy recovery of the injured civilians.

The president said that the nation salutes the sacrifices of its brave soldiers and citizens.