National consensus needed on Dams: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said that tackling climate change is a national challenge that demands unity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan must immediately move towards small dams and other projects to mitigate risks.

He stressed the need for consensus on new dam projects, saying such national initiatives must begin with agreement among all political parties and provinces.

He said climate change is a reality and a matter of life and death, leaving no room for negligence. On a question regarding PTI politics, he said the PTI founder must turn towards political dialogue.

He remarked that without a political approach, issues cannot be resolved, adding that the PTI founder still relies on hatred, provocation, and violent protests instead of dialogue.