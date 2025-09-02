205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

Punjab Police arrested 205 drug dealers in 199 raids conducted across known drug dens over the past 24 hours, recovering large quantities of narcotics as part of the ongoing "Drug-Free Punjab" campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Police arrested 205 drug dealers in 199 raids conducted across known drug dens over the past 24 hours, recovering large quantities of narcotics as part of the ongoing "Drug-Free Punjab" campaign.

According to the police spokesperson on Tuesday, authorities seized 55-kg charas, five kilograms of ice, and 3,819 liters of liquor during the operations.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating drug abuse from society. He directed police units to intensify operations, particularly against those involved in the narcotics supply chain.

Dr. Usman also stressed the need to clamp down on drug peddlers operating near educational institutions and hostels, instructing officers to ensure such areas remain completely free from drug activity.