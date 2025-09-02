Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security personnel martyred

The Bannu police and security forces on Tuesday completed operation against Fitna Khwaraj, killing all six terrorists

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Bannu police and security forces on Tuesday completed operation against Fitna Khwaraj, killing all six terrorists.

"This morning, terrorists affiliated with the Khawarij group launched an attack on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) lines. The attackers rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the FC compound wall and then attempted to infiltrate the premises," KP police spokesman in a statement said.

Upon receiving the alert, an immediate and large-scale operation was launched under the direct supervision of DIG Bannu Region Sajjad Khan. DPO Bannu Saleem Abbas Kalachi, SP CTD Fazal Wahid, Bannu Police, RRF, QRF units, APCs, and the Bomb Disposal Squad quickly arrived at the scene and engaged the terrorists.

RPO Bannu Region and DPO Bannu Saleem Abbas Kalachi personally led the operation on the ground.

As a result of the successful operation, all six terrorists were killed. A large cache of weapons, explosives, and food supplies was recovered from their possession.

In the suicide car bombing and ensuing operation, five personnel from the Frontier Constabulary and one from Pakistan Army were martyred.

Additionally, 16 personnel from the police and security forces, as well as 3 civilians, were injured. The wounded were promptly shifted to the hospital.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, and DIG Bannu Region Sajjad Khan paid rich tribute to the police and security forces for the successful operation.

They said that all forces involved, including Bannu Police, demonstrated exemplary courage and bravery by risking their lives to protect the public.

The entire force is saluted for thwarting the nefarious plans of the terrorists. All officers and personnel involved in the operation are our pride and asset, while the injured are our heroes who bravely stood their ground on the front lines. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The IGP of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa honored the sacrifices of the martyred and injured personnel and announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for all those who participated in the operation.

He emphasized that, with the support of the public, the police and security forces will continue to foil the designs of the enemies of peace and bring them to justice.