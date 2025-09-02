Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that the government will demonstrate the political will required to address national challenges, including floods, illegal constructions on riverbeds, and terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that the government will demonstrate the political will required to address national challenges, including floods, illegal constructions on riverbeds, and terrorism.

Talking to a private channel, he said an operation against encroachments has already been launched in his constituency, Sialkot, and will be expanded to other parts of the country without discrimination.

The minister said climate change is a reality and recognizing it is the first step toward solutions.

He stressed that every citizen and segment of society must accept their responsibility, as no one can be exempted from accountability.

Khawaja Asif emphasized that strict action will be taken against unlawful constructions and those violating regulations will face consequences.