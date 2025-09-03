Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 03 September 2025
Arslan Farid Published September 03, 2025 | 08:29 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 September 2025 is 361,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,680. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 September 2025 is 361,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,680.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 331,079 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 283,871.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 361,200
|Rs 331,079
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 309,680
|Rs 283,871
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 30,968
|Rs 28,387
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES16 minutes ago
-
Revival of Silk routes significant for Pak, Central Asian transit trade46 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Indonesia, Pakistan negotiating on FTA for promoting trade liberalization1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 20253 hours ago
-
'Punjab CM played key role in mitigating flood devastation'13 hours ago
-
SBP annuls license of an exchange company on regulatory violations14 hours ago
-
Awareness sessions imperative for smooth transition to cashless economy17 hours ago
-
ICH Case, CCP recovers Rs 495 million Penalty from LDI operators16 hours ago
-
Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln16 hours ago