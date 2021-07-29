Five people faint after consuming unhygienic food in Kot Adu

(@FahadShabbir)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Atleast five persons of a family fainted due to the consumption of a unhygienic stuff in Kot Adu on Thursday.

According to details, the incident took place in Aziz colony near Noory Wala railway crossing in Kot Adu, where five persons fell unconscious after consuming unhygienic food from a local shop.

Rescue 1122, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the persons to Tehsil hospital Kot Adu where condition of a persons are stable now.

The persons were Identified as Rukhsana w/o Billal, Sidra Bibi D/o Akther Abass, Majed S/O Akther Abass, Nimra Bibi D/o Akhter Abass and Tahira Bibi.