Five Persons Injured In Bhakkar Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Five persons injured in Bhakkar road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :At least five persons were seriously wounded when two over-speeding auto rickshaws collided each other near Bakkar Road Jhang on Monday.

According to details, Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to local police official, both motorcycle rickshaws were badly damaged in the collision resulting in five seriously injured.

The one ill-fated auto was completely destroyed as a result of the accident, police added.

