Five petrol pumps sealed over violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed five petrol pumps in tehsil Samundri without getting proper permission from the departments concerned.

A spokesperson for the district administration said Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan along with the Civil Defense and other agencies checked patrol pumps in different areas and found Chauhan Petroleum, Muhammad Ali Petroleum, Khursheed Petroleum, Waraich and Baba Farid filling stations running without obtaining permission from department.

To which, he sealed premises of the petrol pumps and also warned managers of other two pumps by issuing noticesto get their forms renewed immediately.