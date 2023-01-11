Five power pilferers booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :FESCO task force caught five persons involved in electricity theft across the district.

A spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the task force conducted raids at Model town, Chak 174/NB and Chak no136 NB and caught five persons involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were:Muneer Ahmad,Ahsan,Ejaz and others.

On the separate reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.