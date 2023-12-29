FJWU celebrates 25th anniversary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has marked its 25th Annual Day with a grand event, showcasing a quarter-century of academic brilliance and success.

The day commenced with a heartfelt Dua and Quran Khawani, where the prayers were offered for the growth and prosperity of FJWU, its dedicated faculty, staff, and students.

Extending their wishes beyond the university, the prayers were also dedicated to the continued prosperity and growth of Pakistan.

A multitude of faculty, staff, and students participated in the Quran Khawani and Dua, embodying the collective spirit of gratitude and optimism that defines the FJWU community.

The day featured various events and celebratory gatherings resonating with the harmonies of the National and FJWU Anthems, emphasizing the university's commitment to national identity and pride in its accomplishments.

Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique, Vice Chancellor, graced the occasion, taking a moment to applaud the unwavering dedication of FJWU's exceptional faculty and staff.

In her address, Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique illuminated the remarkable journey of success and growth, emphasizing significant milestones achieved over the past 25 years.

The VC highlighted that FJWU not only celebrated its academic excellence but also embraced new departments, achieved higher national and international rankings, expanded enrollment, and fortified its entrepreneurial spirit.

"Today, we celebrate not just our past accomplishments but also our commitment to shaping the future," remarked Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique.

She praised the university's departments for pioneering new trends, aligning with industrial needs, and preparing students for the challenges of the future.

The VC extended heartfelt appreciation to the students, urging them to persevere and excel in their academic pursuits.

A captivating mime performance took center stage, portraying the resilience and empowerment of women, embodying the success story of FJWU.

The performance captivated the audience and underscored the university's dedication to promoting women's empowerment through education.

The celebration reached its climax with a joyous cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing shared achievements and unity among the FJWU community. A special lunch, reflecting the university's commitment to inclusion and equity, was arranged for the faculty and staff of FJWU.

As the curtains fell, heartfelt prayers were offered for the continued growth and success of FJWU.

FJWU enrolls over 6000 women in 26 departments, emphasizing its commitment to excellence in higher education.

FJWU is dedicated to aspiring for a sustainable future through research, collaboration, and community engagement.

The institution values Intellectual Openness, Integrity & Diversity, Excellence & Dedication, Recognition & Performance, and Sustainable Collaborations. Since its inception, FJWU has focused on achieving excellence in higher education, promoting global linkages, empowering women for leadership roles, and offering inclusive opportunities for professional and personal development.

The university remains committed to providing a conducive learning environment for societal well-being and transformation.