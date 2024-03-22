Flag hoisting ceremony at Quaid e Azam House on Pakistan Day

The Board of Management (BOM) Quaid e Azam House will hold a flag hoisting ceremony at Quaid e Azam House Museum on Saturday in connection with Pakistan Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The board of Management (BOM) Quaid e Azam House will hold a flag hoisting ceremony at Quaid e Azam House Museum on Saturday in connection with Pakistan Day.

According to program, flag hoisting ceremony will be held at 9:30 am and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest.

The ceremony will also be attended by schoolchildren, BOM members and the guests. Students' march past will also be held.

The Chief Minister Sindh and other guests will perform flag hoisting to commemorate Pakistan Day.