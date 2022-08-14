Flag hoisting ceremony held in IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sunday hoisted national flag in premises of IHC building in connection with 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The other judges of IHC, lower courts, office bearers of Islamabad High Court Bar Association, District Bar Association, judicial officers and a large number of lawyers attended the flag hoisting ceremony.