UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flag March Rally Held In Kohlu

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:21 PM

Flag march rally held in Kohlu

As part of Pakistan's 73rd Independence celebration, a flag march rally was organized on Thursday in the Kohlu district of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :As part of Pakistan's 73rd Independence celebration, a flag march rally was organized on Thursday in the Kohlu district of Balochistan The Flag march rally led by Risaldar Major Shair Mohammad Mari started from the Levis Office and after passing through the main passages of the district culminated at the starting point.

The participants of flag march were holding flags of Pakistan and Kashmir. They also raised slogans for the integrity of the Pakistan and independence of Kashmir.

Ask.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Independence Kohlu March From

Recent Stories

Several injured in Mustang blast

10 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 finalizes arrangements for 'Jashan-e-A ..

13 seconds ago

Hafeez welcomes SC's decision on GIDC case

15 seconds ago

Youth urged to play their active role for developm ..

19 seconds ago

Greenpeace Alarmed Over Amazon Wildfires Reaching ..

15 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Decries Arson Attempt at ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.