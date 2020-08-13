Flag march rally held in Kohlu

As part of Pakistan's 73rd Independence celebration, a flag march rally was organized on Thursday in the Kohlu district of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :As part of Pakistan's 73rd Independence celebration, a flag march rally was organized on Thursday in the Kohlu district of Balochistan The Flag march rally led by Risaldar Major Shair Mohammad Mari started from the Levis Office and after passing through the main passages of the district culminated at the starting point.

The participants of flag march were holding flags of Pakistan and Kashmir. They also raised slogans for the integrity of the Pakistan and independence of Kashmir.

