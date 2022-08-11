UrduPoint.com

Flood Expected In Chenab River At Headmarala

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Flood expected in Chenab river at Headmarala

In the next 24 hours, medium- and high-level flood is expected in Chenab river at Headmarala, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority forecast

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :In the next 24 hours, medium- and high-level flood is expected in Chenab river at Headmarala, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority forecast.

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas has directed all departments concerned to be fully prepared to deal with any emergency. He said that monitoring of water was continuing in River Chenab, River Tavi, Nullah Deik and Nullah Aik in Sialkot district.

At 4pm on Thursday, upstream water flow at Headmarala in Chenab River was 190,833 cusecs. There is medium flood in River Chenab and the water level was continuously increasing.

Nullah Deik was showing 20,515 cusecs of water flow, and there was medium flood in it.

Flow of water in Nullah Aik was 213 cusecs, Nullah Bheid 4,15 cusecs and Pulkho 280 cusecs, respectively.

The deputy commissioner said that the district administration was fully prepared to deal with the possible flood situation. He said that that flood-fighting, rescue and relief teams had reached their duty points with necessary machinery and equipment. He appealed to citizens to restrain their children from bathing in NullahsDwellers of areas where floods were expected would be shifted to temporary relief camps, said the DC.

District Emergency Control Room would remain active 24 hours, and citizens could call 9250011 for any information, he added.

Related Topics

Flood Water Sialkot All From

Recent Stories

Azadi Cycle Races to start from August 12 in KP: N ..

Azadi Cycle Races to start from August 12 in KP: Nisar Ahmed

1 minute ago
 Police take wife, relative of Shahbaz Gill's drive ..

Police take wife, relative of Shahbaz Gill's driver into custody

25 minutes ago
 Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO S ..

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO Summit in Sept

41 minutes ago
 Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competit ..

Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competitions held at UVAS

41 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writi ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill”

41 minutes ago
 The way you use a smart band has changed and here ..

The way you use a smart band has changed and here is why you would need a larger ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.